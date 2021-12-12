SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than 80 years and counting, the 2021 Little Yellow Dog Auction took place on Saturday.

As a part of the long-time event, the Goodfellows Charities has been putting books and toys into the hands of Siouxland children.

For 2021’s Little Yellow Dog, a 10-week-old Golden Doodle named Yukon was auctioned off. He charmed the Ho-Chunk Centre crowd while volunteers and auctioneers collected donations. His bid price ended at $18,500. Andy Galinsky took him home as the winner.

“You know, I thought somebody would buy him for me because I really wanted him. It’s been a couple of years since my best friend left, and in his honor, that’s why I want to help this baby,” said Galinsky.

As far as Yukon’s name, his new owner said he may keep it.