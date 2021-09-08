2021 Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is canceled this year due to the ongoing concern of the COVID-19 virus within the Siouxland area.

According to a release, Faces of Siouxland is Sioux City’s largest annual community event, with attendance in the thousands. The Human Rights Commission said they’d feel irresponsible to hold a significant community event during the ongoing public health crisis and wants keep the public safe.

The city is in the process of contacting all registered venders and entertainment about this unforeseen postponement and hope the fair will be held in 2022.

The event was also due to the ongoing pandemic in 2020.