SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s Clay County Fair produced record numbers over it’s 10-day run.

Fair administrators said preliminary fairgoer spending on food, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival rides totaled more than $2.5 million, breaking an all-time record set in 2017.

Overall, fair attendance totaled 277,389 with more than 51,000 guests coming though fair gates on the last Saturday of the fair.

Last year’s fair was canceled because of virus concerns.