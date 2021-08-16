2021 Alley Art Festival searching for artists, artist booths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As fall approaches, Siouxland’s artists are being encouraged to register for Alley Art Festival.
An event allowing artists to paint alley walls in downtown Sioux City is making a comeback on September 25, complete with artist booths, food, and live music.
Alleys included in the event are between 4th, 5th, Pierce, and Nebraska Streets. Vangarde Arts and Downtown Partners are making the event possible, and artists that want to participate must register by Friday, August 20.
Artists will be supplied with four quarts of paint and primer. However, they will be expected to bring their own art supplies (such as brushes and rollers), paint, ladders or step stools, and lights for nightwork.
To register for the event, artists must submit a mockup design of their proposed design. Visit this website for more information on registering for the event.