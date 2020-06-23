2020 Woodbury County Fair postponed

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Woodbury County Fair has been postponed.

The Woodbury County Fair Board said it made the decision to postpone the 2020 fair with heavy hearts.

“We continue to work with Woodbury County Extension in regards to a 4-H livestock and static exhibit event, and hope to have more information in the coming days. Please understand that there are many things to consider when making a decision like this.” From the Woodbury County Fair

Officials add that they know the community will have a wide range of emotions following the announcement of the fair’s postponement.

The Woodbury County Fair will come back in 2021.

For those who have already paid for the tickets, camping fees, vendor fees, or sponsorships for 2020, can complete the refund form by clicking here.

For more information on the announcement, read the Facebook post below.

Latest Stories