2020 Tulip Festival court announced

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 80th anniversary of the Tulip Festival maybe just under a year away, but things are already getting started as the 2020 Tulip Festival Court was elected on Wednesday.

The 2020 Tulip Court members for the 80th annual festival includes:

Julia Howe, daughter of Sean and Kristyn Howe

Madisyn Mulder, daughter of Scott and Jill Mulder

Sophie Swart, daughter of John and Mary Swart

BreElle Van Zee, daughter of Tim and Sara Van Zee

Aubyn Zwart, daughter of Brad and Shawn Zwart

A Queen’s Tea and Pageant will be held on November 11 to crown the 2020 Tulip Queen. The Queen and Court will serve as ambassadors for Orange City’s 80th annual Tulip Festival, set for May 14-16, 2020.

For more Tulip Festival news, event information, volunteer opportunities and more, visit the festival’s website at octulipfestival.com.