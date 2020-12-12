2020 sees record gun sales, five million new gun owners

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) — 2020 has been a year like no other. From a pandemic to an election, to civil unrest, these events have lead many to become first-time gun owners.

“I grew up with a familiarity of guns and a respect for guns but I was never a gun owner until this year, said Janice Hill, a first time gun owner.

Hill is one of the five million new gun owners in 2020 and as a woman, she makes up 40 percent of all firearm purchases.

“I want to be able to be an empowered woman who has the ability to know how to function a gun accurately and when to use it and how to use it,” said Hill.

A rise in gun sales is having a ripple effect on the number of people taking training courses at Rev-Tac Firearm Instruction.

“This has been a year where our classes used to be one or two women coming to a class and now were having over half the class being women that are taking personal defense into their own hands and they are excelling at it,” said Tim Grover, owner of Rev-Tac.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, in 2020, the top purchased firearms by first time buyers were a semi-automatic handgun, shotgun, and modern sporting rifle but not everyone is able to get their hands on their desired firearm.

“As a dealer, it’s tough to get more guns and ammo. So right now, prices are going up on things availably is almost unheard of and people will call and ask if we have a type of gun and it’s like no and we don’t know when we’re going to get more of them,” said Grover.

Although there is a lot of uncertainly around when some firearms will return to the shelves, Rev-Tac is taking this time to focus on their training services.

“Home defense and force on force and trauma management and we teach a lot of technical medicine stuff,” said Grover.

“Empower yourself to be responsible gun owners and put yourself in a position of being protected,” said Hill.

The next concealed carry course being offered by Rev-Tac is on December 12. Click here if you’re interested in signing up.