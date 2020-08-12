2020 Race for Hope canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scheels and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center announced that the 2020 Race for Hope is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release, the decision to cancel the event was made due to the difficulty of keeping socially distanced at large-scale events, and to keep the safety of the Siouxland community a top priority.

“While we cannot hold the 2020 Race for Hope this year, we look forward to continuing our support of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center,” said Sioux City Scheels Store Leader Scott Robbins.

“Scheels is currently working with our partners at the Center to identify projects we can fund

through a donation this year.”

All athletes who have registered and paid for the 2020 Race for Hope will be automatically refunded

by GetMeRegistered.com within ten business days and will receive a complimentary Scheels gift

card.

The event was originally planed to take place on September 12.

