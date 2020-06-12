2020 Plymouth County Fair postponed

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Fairboard has announced that it will postpone the 2020 fair until 2021.
The county’s fair Facebook page said the Fairboard didn’t take this decision lightly.
Officials mention that are plans in the works to provide opportunities for the youth to exhibit.
It was originally scheduled for July 29-August 2, 2020.
The 2021 Plymouth County Fair will happen from July 28 through August 1.
To read the full statement from the Plymouth County Fairboard, see the Facebook post below.
