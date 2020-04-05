2020 Orange City Tulip Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Orange City Tulip Festival has been canceled from May 14 through May 16 due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Organizers said the decision has been “made with heavy hearts but also with the utmost concern for the health and safety of our community and visitors.”

The festival said the decision was made with the current recommendations of Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and other health professionals in mind.

The Tulip Festival Executive Steering Committee has been meeting regularly for over the last month to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the region and across the U.S. to assess its impact on this year’s Tulip Festival.

Officials said a decision in regards to the Night Show production of Rodger + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA will be postponed until June 1, at which time they will determine if the show can be postponed for a later date this year.

The updates will be provided as the decisions are finalized.

The Tulip Festival committee mentions that they have relied on the festival’s rich history throughout the decision process.

The Orange City Tulip Festival didn’t take place during the World War II years.

The festival said that period of time in history was where families and communities were focused on coming together in practical and meaningful ways and in this current time that we do the same.

The committee adds that we must “pause, take care of each other, and find creative ways for the spirit of the festival to live on throughout the days and weeks to come.”

Organizers said the Tulip Festival will take on a significant meaning when it returns for its 80th Anniversary in 2021.

They also mention that they’re working to provide clear and consistent information for their guests, vendors, and volunteers.

For more information and frequently asked questions regarding this year’s Tulip Festival, click here.