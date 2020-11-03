2020 marks 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which is the constitutional change that gave women the right to vote in the United States.

From 1850 through her death in 1906, Susan B. Anthony helped lead the women’s suffrage movement. It was a decades-long fight for women’s rights.

Iowa State Sen. Jackie Smith said the movement allowed her not only to vote but the opportunity to run for office.

“Well, I probably wouldn’t hold office right now if women did not have the right to vote. I wouldn’t have been a county supervisor. I wouldn’t not be a state senator. So, paths are open. There are more women now than ever that are holding elected office,” Smith said.

Smith said voting now is just as important as it was 100 years ago.

She speaks for women, like Margaret Green, who exercised her right to vote for the first time.

“It means that I actually get a voice in what goes on and I don’t just have to sit around and let things happen, I can actually do something about anything. I wish my great-grandmother could see me and I think that she would be very proud,” Green said.

Kiana Svendsen is also a first time voter. She said being a woman of color is hard but voting gives her hope.

“Me, being a person of mixed race and also being a woman, it’s a lot. My vote definitely counts and when I was younger, I definitely did not think that. I come from a family that’s majority of women, like, I’m the oldest of eight kids and six of us are girls. So we’re all mixed race they don’t really see it as a big deal and I’m like, no your guys voice matter,” Svendsen said.

Nicole Layman said it’s an exciting feeling to see how far women have come.

“When I go in there and I see women working in the booths. It reminds me of a time when we didn’t get that opportunity and so it just, for me, it’s a very patriotic feeling to know that everyone does have the right to vote,” Layman said.

