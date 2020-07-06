2020 Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is canceled for this year due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19.
City officials said the Faces of Siouxland is its largest annual community event, with the attendance numbers in the thousands.
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission said it feels it would be irresponsible to hold a significant community event during a public health crisis, as they would be unable to ensure the public’s safety.
“We are in the process of contacting all registered venders and entertainment about this unforeseen postponement. We are hopeful that the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair will be held next year in 2021.”From the City of Sioux City
