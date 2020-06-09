2020 Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series that’s scheduled for June, July, and August has been canceled.

The organizers made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Officials said in a news release that due to the arrival and persistence of COVID-19, it’s not allowing them to plan a safe, weekly series of events.

The outdoor concert series was scheduled to start on Friday.

The series started back in 2007 and has brought hundreds of people to downtown Sioux City.

To read the full statement from Downtown LIVE!, see below.

On behalf of the Downtown LIVE! Committee, we wish to express our deepest gratitude for your generous support. The event was started in 2007 and helps bring hundreds of people together each week in Downtown Sioux City. Our planning committee consists of various individuals, organizations, and business representatives in our community who believe in providing this atmosphere every summer.

Again, THANK YOU so much for helping make this event possible and for your support in making Downtown Sioux City the place to be. We are looking forward to providing our community with some safe and amazing shows in 2021! Thank you for your understanding. From Downtown LIVE! Committee

