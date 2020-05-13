2020 Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off on May 18

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – As the Memorial Day approaches and more people hit the roads, Madison County Sheriff Department would like to remind all drivers of the importance of seat belt use with the annual Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort that will run from May 18 through May 31.

The campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the busy travel season.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers. By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea – it’s the law,” Sheriff Todd Volk said.

To kick off this year’s campaign, NHTSA is asking all states to participate in the Border to Border (B2B) initiative, a one-day national seat belt awareness event on May 18 that is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons.

B2B aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement and providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.

According to NHSTA, in 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

In 2018, 56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (typically between 6 p.m. through 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

NHSTA mentions that’s why one focus of the campaign is nighttime enforcement.

Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

In Madison County, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25 plus court costs.

“My agency is going to be out and enforcing these laws. I feel it is very important to keep yourself and your occupants in the car safe. Bottom line is that seat belts do save lives and I can testify to that,” Sheriff Volk added.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket campaign, click here.