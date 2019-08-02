2020 campaign offices bolster local real estate sales

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday, more campaign offices open in Siouxland as candidates in the crowded 2020 democratic field look to secure a stronghold with area voters.

So far this year, four presidential candidates have already set up shop right here in Sioux City, with Biden, Sanders, Warren and O’Rourke all opening campaign offices around town. Biden’s is the most recent to open its doors, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, was there for the formal opening of the office today and says Sioux city is important to her husband’s campaign.

“I’m excited to be here. This is our first office to be open officially for the Joe Biden for President so, you know, Iowan’s are so warm and welcoming and they’re involved in the process and that’s what we want to see,” says Dr. Jill Biden.

And with campaign offices popping up across the state, it’s a busy season for commercial real estate brokers. Many of whom receive a small boost in revenue and are able to fill locations that may otherwise stay vacant.

Century 21 broker associate, Derrick Wiebe says, “It keeps us busy trying to find the right spaces for them, there’s a number of locations that are ideal for what they’re looking for. It’s nice to fill vacancies that are currently in place.”

And while it’s nice to fill these vacant locations with 20-20 candidate’s offices, Wiebe says real estate agents keep in mind that it’s really only a short term solution.

Wiebe also says this is early for candidates to be opening offices compared to years past.