2020 BaconFest canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, BaconFest committee, and its staff have decided to cancel its annual signature fundraising event, BaconFest.

“In light of the current Coronavirus concerns for our volunteers, vendors, and attendees the decision was made to cancel BaconFest 2020. Even with implementation of CDC/state/local guidelines we felt it was in the best interest of public health and personal safety to pivot to a different type of fundraiser”, said Executive Director Anne Holmes.

“We are in the process of detailing a unique and exciting new fundraiser with meaningful ties to our home building mission. “Habitats for Habitat” will be a spring event. We will announce the specifics and ways for individuals and companies to get involved very soon. Our preliminary sponsors are energized and enthusiastic about this new endeavor!” adds Holmes.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1992, is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International – a Christian housing ministry.

