2019 Paws ‘N Claus Fundraiser helps save animals around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society has a new location for the “Paws ‘N Claus” Fundraiser to support the homeless and neglected animals in Siouxland this year.

The new location will be at 823 Gordon Drive in the Woodbury Center by I-Hop.

Paws’ N Claus features professional photographs and is a great opportunity to get new family photos with or without your pet, as well as with or without Santa!

There are two different photo packages you can purchase at the Paws ‘N Claus Fundraiser.

For $35, you will receive a memory card full of all the photos taken during your session with at least three professional photos for you to make prints, cards, or to use however you choose.

For $60, you will get two sessions, with at least six professional photos.

The Paws ‘N Claus Fundraiser will take place from Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 24.

The hours for the fundraiser are:

Wednesday-Friday: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You can schedule appointments by visiting the Siouxland Humane Society’s Paws ‘N Claus website or by calling the shelter at 712-252-2614 EXT. 0.

While you are at your appointment, you can also find the perfect gift for your fur baby/ babies, purchase some raffle tickets, shirts or hand-dipped decorated dog biscuits.

The Siouxland Humane Society was established in 1889 and is a non-profit organization solely supported by private donations. It exists to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals around Siouxland.

Money raised at the Paws ‘N Claus Fundraiser will go directly to the care needed for thousands of homeless, neglected, and abused animals the humane society helps each year, and no pet is ever turned away.