2019 Missouri River runoff expected to be above average

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) - Runoff from the Missouri River is expected to be above average this year.

The runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is expected to be 12 percent more than average with 28.4 million acre feet (MAF), according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division.

Missouri River Basin Water Management Division Chief John Remus said that due to continued accumulation of snowpack in the last month, the forecast increase about 10 percent. With the expected runoff, Remus added that releases at Gavins Point Dam with an increase from 18,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 20,000 cfs this week.

Mountain snowpack in at Fort Peck had 8 percent more than average as of march 1. From Fort Peck to Garrison, snowpack was at 103 percent. February's cold temperatures above-average precipitation increased the snowpack, which is expected to peak in mid-April.

Gavins Point releases will be adjusted starting in mid-March to help provide flow support for navigation on the Missouri River. The flow support generally provides a 9-foot-deep by 300-foot-wide channel.

