2018 most popular baby names at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It can be one of the biggest debates parents will have, what to name their child.  Boy or girl the process can become challenging.  With 2018 soon coming to a close it’s time to take a look at what the most popular names of the year were. 

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City told KCAU 9 what the most popular names they had at their hospital. 

Oliver is the most popular boy’s name with Emma and Mia landing top honors for newborn girls.  A few other popular girl names include Isabella, Olivia, and Sophia. For the fellows, Jaxon, Liam, and Jacob also saw considerable attention.

While most classic names ruled the list, there were a few creative ones throughout the year including Milani, Marta, Dash, and Tytus. Approximately 2,000 babies are born and named each year at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story