2018 most popular baby names at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

It can be one of the biggest debates parents will have, what to name their child. Boy or girl the process can become challenging. With 2018 soon coming to a close it’s time to take a look at what the most popular names of the year were.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City told KCAU 9 what the most popular names they had at their hospital.

Oliver is the most popular boy’s name with Emma and Mia landing top honors for newborn girls. A few other popular girl names include Isabella, Olivia, and Sophia. For the fellows, Jaxon, Liam, and Jacob also saw considerable attention.



While most classic names ruled the list, there were a few creative ones throughout the year including Milani, Marta, Dash, and Tytus. Approximately 2,000 babies are born and named each year at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

