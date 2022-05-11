NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The suspect of a 2017 murder in Norfolk was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has been found not guilty for the murder of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez after receiving treatment for schizophrenia which previously deemed him not competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Castaneda-Morejon had previously been found not competent to stand trial multiple times since his initial arrest in 2017 and in 2019, a judge ruled in the favor of a motion to forcibly medicate Castaneda-Morejon to treat symptoms that pointed toward schizophrenia.

Castaneda-Morejon was later found competent to stand trial in December 2020.

According to court documents, high levels of paranoia and previous medical history were contributing factors that lead professionals to the conclusion that Castaneda-Morejon was suffering from a mental disease that prevented him from knowing right from wrong in the killing of Velazquez-Gomez.

Documents state that the judge found Castaneda-Morejon to be a danger to himself and others by reason of mental illness or defect and that an evaluation must take place to determine his current mental condition and come up with a treatment plan. The evaluation is to not take more than 90 days and the treatment plan is requested 10 days before the 90 days is up.

A follow-up hearing will take place on August 5.