Bench trial for 2017 stabbing murder starts in Madison County

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – After nearly four years, a Norfolk man accused of brutally stabbing another to death stood trial Monday.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 48, of Norfolk, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony for the 2017 death of Yosvanis Velazquez.

Castaneda-Morejon allegedly stabbed Velazquez over suspicions that she was having an affair with his girlfriend in August 2017.

It is a bench trial, so the judge will go over the evidence and make a ruling at a later date. Currently, the court is still waiting on translations of the police interviews to be completed.

In December 2020, Madison County District Court Judge Mark Johnson found Castaneda-Morejon competent to stand trial. A hearing was held earlier in 2020 to determine his competency and parties gave closing arguments by August 24 about Castaneda-Morejon’s competency.

Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Yosvanis Velazquez in November 2017 and was then found incompetent to stand trial in May 2018. In January 2019, the state asked that Castaneda-Morejon take medication to help him be competent during the trial while the defense objected and asked for a postponed hearing. At a February 2020 hearing, he was found to still be incompetent to stand trial.

Norfolk police were called to a stabbing at 904 Syracuse around 4:30 p.m on August 25, 2017. Police arrived on the scene and found Velazquez-Gomez dead. Police identified the stabbing suspect as Castaneda-Morejon and took him into custody. Taken to the police station and interviewed, he allegedly said he believed that Velazquez-Gomez was having an affair with his girlfriend. He added that he confronted her about inappropriate text messages he believed she sent to his girlfriend.

Castaneda-Morejon said that on August 25, 2017, he told his girlfriend he would be working overtime, but instead, he went to his apartment to try to catch Velazquez-Gomez and his girlfriend together. He didn’t see them together but saw Velazquez-Gomez, who lived across the hall, in the hallway. Castaneda said he then grabbed a knife from his kitchen and stabbed Velazquez-Gomez.