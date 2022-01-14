SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is reporting hundreds of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the SCCSD’s website, 200 students in the district have reported testing positive for COVID-19 for the week of January 10-14.

Along with the 200 students, 109 staff members have also tested positive.

To track coronavirus through the school system, the district is offering rapid testing for students with guardian permission.

For more on the district’s COVID-19 reporting, click here.