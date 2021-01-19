20-year-old suffers minor injuries after hitting traffic sign, rolling vehicle near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after hitting a traffic sign and rolling her vehicle near Hull.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on January 19, at 9:24 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Hickory Avenue, one-half mile south of Hull.

Mackenzie Jones, 20, of Sioux Center, was driving south in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, traveling on Hickory Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch, struck a Sioux County Highway Department traffic sign, and rolled.

Jones was transported by the Hull Ambulance top Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The Ford sustained approximately $8,000 in damage. The sign sustained an estimated $100 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Ambulance and Hull Fire Department.