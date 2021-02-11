Sioux City woman arrested for stealing car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested after she stole a car from a man while he was getting a spare tire at his residence.



According to court documents, on February 8 around 1:22 a.m., officers were called to 1222 26th St. after a report of a car theft. The victim said that he was giving Daylynn Hamilton, 20, a ride home, but had to make a stop at his home to solve tire issues before continuing the trip.

When the victim went to grab a spare tire, Hamilton moved to the driver’s seat and took off, according to the ducments. The victim tried to pursue her but was unsuccessful.

On February 9, around 5:49 p.m., officers found the stolen car at the intersection of West 15th St. and Myrtle occupied by Hamilton. Authorities arrested and searched Hamilton. She told officers about syringes in her purse, with one of them containing meth.



Hamilton admitted to officers in a post-Miranda interview that she stole the car because she was tired of being cold and homeless.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, drug possession, and probation violation. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $12,000 bond.