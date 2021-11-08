20-year-old Sioux City man sentenced to prison for gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison time for illegally having a gun.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Jonathon Sotres-De La O, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced to prison for possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment.

Evidence at hearings showed Sotres-De La O was awaiting trial for illegally possessing a gun in June 2020, when he was arrested for another gun crime in March. The release said he was stopped by police, and they found two boxes of ammunition, two stolen handguns, marijuana, and cocaine.

Sotres-De La O was sentenced in Sioux City to 46 months in prison. He will be required to serve six months of supervised release.