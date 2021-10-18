20-year-old sentenced for Sioux City shooting in July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced for his part in a shooting that took place this past summer.

Tyronn Mallory, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to willful injury, causing serious injury, going armed with intent, and reckless use of a firearm.

Court documents stated Mallory was charged after an early morning shooting on July 28 when a man was dropped off at MercyOne with three gunshot wounds.

Mallory was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay $3,765 in fines.