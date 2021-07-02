20-year-old killed in Union County, S.D. crash

SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. (KCAU) — One person died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County, South Dakota.

According to a release, a vehicle traveling west on South Dakota Highway 48 near Spink Township went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled.

Officials said a 20-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.