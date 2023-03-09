SCHLESWIG, Iowa (KCAU) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash in rural Crawford County early Saturday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a Chevy Tahoe found crashed in the north ditch of D Avenue about 2 miles west of Schleswig.

According to a report by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Burroughs, 20, of Schleswig, was driving east on D Avenue when he crossed the center line and entered the north ditch before eventually hitting a tree.

Officials were unable to find any signs of overcorrection and also believe that the crash happened earlier in the morning than when the initial call came in, the crash report said. Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt, but the airbags did deploy, the reports states.

The Crawford County Coroner ordered that Burroughs be transferred to the Iowa State Coroner for an autopsy. The vehicle sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages.

The Schleswig Fire Department, the Crawford County Ambulance, and the Crawford County Coroner assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.