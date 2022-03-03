LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County have released more information on the investigation into a suspicious death that was first reported Tuesday night.

Randi Elizabeth Gerlach

The sheriff’s office says they were called to a house south of Sioux Falls along Highway 11 on Tuesday around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a deceased woman. On scene, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Randi Elizabeth Gerlach.

Authorities say their initial investigation indicates that the death was ‘suspicious in nature.’ A person of interest was identified as 22-year-old Jackson Shane Phillips.

Phillips was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Mitchell Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

Right now, Phillips faces charges of assault and violation of a no-contact order. Investigators say more charges are possible.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Gerlach family cover funeral costs.