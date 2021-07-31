Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with man dropped off at Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took Wednesday when a Sioux City hospital received a patient with gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the police, Tyronn Mallory, 20*, of Sioux City, was arrested for attempted murder, going armed with intent, and willful injury.

On July 28, officials said MercyOne received a 33-year-old patient who was suffering from three gunshot wounds; he was dropped off by then-unknown subjects who fled the area.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle that dropped the victim off, and they determined the shooting may have happened in the 400 block of 14th Street.

The last update on the victim was on Wednesday around 3 p.m., and officials said he is still recovering from his injuries.

*A press release states Mallory is 20, while the jail states he is 19. KCAU has reached out for comment to identify his true age.