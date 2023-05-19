SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of supporters came together Friday night all keeping the memory of a former Sioux City East High School football coach alive while raising money for scholarships at the same time.

Coach Walt Fiegel unexpectedly passed away in 2003. Since then a foundation in his name has awarded 199 scholarships totaling $289,000. Twenty high school seniors from five metro high schools received $2,000 scholarships each on Friday night at the annual auction and awards night.

“It’s really important to me actually, I’m going to a private college so it’s a little more expensive and you know scholarships just help pay for some of that,” said scholarship recipient Madalyn Welp, of North High School.

“It means so much because I know college is a lot of money and stuff. It helps to have some of it covered and I really appreciate this,” said scholarship recipient Kacie Maynard of North High School.

The sold-out Fiegel Foundation Golf Event is Saturday at Whispering Creek. Fiegel died in 2003 at age 69 after just concluding his 22nd season as varsity coach.

Walt Fiegel Scholarship Recipients