SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of supporters came together Friday night all keeping the memory of a former Sioux City East High School football coach alive while raising money for scholarships at the same time.
Coach Walt Fiegel unexpectedly passed away in 2003. Since then a foundation in his name has awarded 199 scholarships totaling $289,000. Twenty high school seniors from five metro high schools received $2,000 scholarships each on Friday night at the annual auction and awards night.
“It’s really important to me actually, I’m going to a private college so it’s a little more expensive and you know scholarships just help pay for some of that,” said scholarship recipient Madalyn Welp, of North High School.
“It means so much because I know college is a lot of money and stuff. It helps to have some of it covered and I really appreciate this,” said scholarship recipient Kacie Maynard of North High School.
The sold-out Fiegel Foundation Golf Event is Saturday at Whispering Creek. Fiegel died in 2003 at age 69 after just concluding his 22nd season as varsity coach.
Walt Fiegel Scholarship Recipients
- Harry Bui, North High School
- Ashlyn Utech, Bishop Heelan High School
- Kacie Maynard, North High School
- Mick Mickelson, East High School
- Preston Dobbs, East High School
- Sadie Engel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
- Destiny Adams, East High School
- Olivia Delarosa, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
- Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan High School
- Madalyn Welp, North High School
- Anthony Marquez, Dakota Valley High School
- Edevin Lopez, North High School
- Jackson Johnson, East High School
- Brian Regino, Bishop Heelan High School
- Lidya Tadessee, East High School
- Preston Carlson, Dakota Valley High School
- Alleea Frese, Bishop Heelan High School
- Nyla Jochum, Bishop Heelan High School
- Benjamin Geary, East High School
- Ashley Nuno, Bishop Heelan High School