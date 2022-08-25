SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A child is reportedly in critical condition after an incident occurred with an above-ground pool at a Sioux City residence.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officials had to take lifesaving measures to help a two-year-old child that had been found unresponsive in an above-ground pool.

The parents indicated to the police that the pool was in the process of being drained, and when they realized that the child had climbed into the pool the child was unresponsive.

The child was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital where they remain in critical condition. Officials stated that the incident did not appear to have been criminally neglectful and referred to it as a “tragic incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and no identifying information will be released, according to the Sioux City Police Department.