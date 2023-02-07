LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that authorities received a report at 3:47 p.m. that a two-year-old had been run over by a tractor near Craig.

After an investigation, the release stated that the two-year-old was riding a tractor with his father. The father allegedly got distracted when the child fell to the ground. The child was then partially ran over by tractor’s back wheel.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The child’s injuries are considered not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.