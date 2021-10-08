2 Yankton Powerball players split $2M lottery prize

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Two from Yankton have split a Powerball lottery prize of $2 million.

Emil Goodteacher and Donna Knodel were two friends who have spitting prizes for buying tickets since the 80s, according to the South Dakota Lottery. Before this prize, their biggest win was $400.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Knodel said. “We both kind of have a pact. If anyone wins, especially if it’s a big one, we split it.”

The prize was from matching all but the Powerball and then doubled from the Powerplay option from the August 28 drawing.

The two didn’t know they had won the prize about a week later when they checked the tickets.

“The machine said we needed to take it to the front desk, and it turned out that we needed to complete a form and take it to Sioux Falls. I looked up my numbers and thought it might not be a big one because we didn’t match the Powerball,” Goodteacher said.

This is the first million-dollar Powerball prize in the state of South Dakota since 2013. Knodel realized they won the prize after hearing about the $2 million ticket being sold at the Yankton Hy-Vee. She and Goodteach then put the ticket in a safe space and planned their next steps.

Knodel said she met with her tax man for advice and also found some tips on the internet.

After claiming the prize, the two have big plans, starting with each buying a new vehicle and sharing their wealth with their families.

“I’m 69-years-old and I’ve never owned a house,” Goodteacher said. “I want to buy a house. I’ve also always drove used vehicles, so I want to buy a new vehicle. I also have children and grandchildren who I want to share it with.”

“I don’t know what I’ll do. I’m going to be careful with it,” Knodel said. “I need to buy a car and my house needs to be fixed up. I might start with that. I also have children who I’ll help bail out of some school loans.”

The two are still going to play as they hope to someday hit the jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at Yankton Hy-Vee Food Store, located at 2100 Broadway Ave. The retail location will receive a $25,000 retailer incentive for selling the winning ticket.