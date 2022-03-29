YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities said two minimum-security state prison inmates have been placed on escape status in Yankton.

Gaige McCune, 25, and Anthony McDonald, 21, left their work release jobsite in Yankton without authorization on March 29 and did not return, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

McCune is a white male, 5’7″, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCune is serving a sentence for second degree burglary out of Brown County.

McDonald is a white male, 6′, weights about 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. McDonald is serving for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, third degree burglary, grand theft and DWI in the third offense in Minnehaha County and possession of a controlled substance from Clay County.