2 Woodbury County COVID-19 deaths were Sergeant Bluff residents

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sergeant Bluff said two of the COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County were residents of Sergeant Bluff.

The city said in a Facebook post that they need to look at the good and bad effects that COVID-19 has caused for the whole Siouxland metro area.

Officials reported there are a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths in Siouxland with two of them in Sergeant Bluff.

According to the city, there are 93 patients hospitalized in Sioux City, 34 are in the ICU, and 29 on ventilators.

City officials said the death rate from COVID-19 is lower in the Siouxland area than that of the rest of the state of Iowa, which is one of the “good” effects of the virus.

“With Governor Reynolds lifting restrictions in Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health Department wants to remind residents that COVID-19 is still present. We strongly encourage residents to make smart choices to keep themselves safe. Choices we make today may limit options that we have in the future,” said Kevin Grieme, Director at Siouxland District Health Department.

