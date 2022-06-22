THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two women are dead after a train collision in northeast Nebraska.

According to a release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, an incident resulted in a two person fatality on June 13 at approximately 3:36 p.m. on H Avenue/Highway 77 railroad crossing in Thurston County, Neb.

A car traveling east was driven by Jena Free, 51, and the passenger Danika Brown, 21, both of Walthill were hit by the train traveling north.

Officials stated that seatbelts were used at the time of the incident.