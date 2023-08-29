SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called around 2:48 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 75 and C80 for the crash. The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that an SUV eastbound on C80 drove out into the highway. A pickup with a trailer tried to swerve out of the way but ultimately hit the SUV.

The SUV came to a rest in the ditch and the pickup ended up in the middle of the southbound lanes.

The police told KCAU 9 that the woman driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced at the time but has since returned to normal.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.