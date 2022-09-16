SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Railroad officials said they hope the intersection off of Floyd Boulevard will reopen Friday night.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robin Tysver told KCAU 9 that the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. She added that the two cars are empty and they remain in an upright position. No one was injured during the incident, she said.

Tysver said crews are working to clean up the area and expect to reopen the crossing Friday night.

Union Pacific is investigating the cause of the two cars being derailed.

————————————-

PREVIOUS: An intersection on Floyd Boulevard is closed after two train cars derailed in Sioux City.

The eastern intersection of 28th Street off of Floyd Boulevard is closed as crews work at the scene, according to Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department. The incident was reported to the police around 10 a.m.

Rose also told KCAU 9 that the Union Pacific Railroad said there was no need for first responders as there were no injuries and nothing spilled.

The intersection will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.