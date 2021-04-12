2 teens shot, hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after officials discovered two teenagers injured at the scene of a shooting.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue responded to a shooting at 118 E. Phillip Avenue where they found a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old boy that had been shot. The victims were taken to Faith Regional Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims and witnesses said the shooter was Mark Arias, 20, of Norfolk. Officials located Arias and arrested him for first-degree assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the police during the search for the suspect.

Arias was taken to Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to Madison County Jail.