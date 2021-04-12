2 teens shot, hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after officials discovered two teenagers injured at the scene of a shooting.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue responded to a shooting at 118 E. Phillip Avenue where they found a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old boy that had been shot. The victims were taken to Faith Regional Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims and witnesses said the shooter was Mark Arias, 20, of Norfolk. Officials located Arias and arrested him for first-degree assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the police during the search for the suspect.

Arias was taken to Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories