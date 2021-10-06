2 teens arrested following discovery of body in Emmet County

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two individuals in connection to the body discovered on a rural Emmet County roadway Saturday.

According to the release, Connor Uhde, 19, of Estherville and CeJay Van Der Wilt, 18, of Rockwell City were each charged with first-degree murder in Emmet County.

Uhde was transported to the Emmet County Jail where he was booked without incident and remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant for his arrest. Van Der Wilt was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail where he also remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant.

Police said the body found was identified as David McDowell, 20, of Estherville.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified that they found a body near Estherville on Saturday morning.

Rockwell City Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the investigation