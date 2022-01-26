LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Two superintendents from Siouxland have become finalists for a shot at being Lincoln Public School’s superintendent.

The Lincoln Public School’s website lists four finalists for their superintendent position, which includes Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman and Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson.

“After reviewing all of the applications, the Board is pleased with the strength of this exceptional pool of candidates,” said President of the Lincoln Board of Education Connie Duncan. “Each candidate brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience that will benefit our community.”

Finalists will be interviewed on February 1 and 4, and two board meetings will take place at 7:30 p.m. on those days to allow the community to voice their feedback.