SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A multiple-vehicle crash in Sioux County resulted in two deaths and one hospitalization Wednesday night.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.

Officials said around 10:33 p.m., the van came across a stop sign, failed to stop, entered the intersection, and was hit by the truck heading south. Both vehicles exited the intersection. The van hit two stop signs and overturned. The Chevrolet Silverado was damaged by flying debris from the crash.

Van occupants Suzanne Barron, 56, of Sioux City, and Rene Ross II, 45, of Hull, died as a result of the collision.

Jamie Hueschen, 46, of Sioux City, was taken to Sioux Center Hospital for injury treatments.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, ISP stated.