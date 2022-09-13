Galva-Holstein Community School District

Yes 167 No 141

OABCIG Community School District

Yes 52 (36.62%) No 90 (63.38%)

—————

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland school officials said the physical plant and equipment levy provides important funding for school transportation and educational materials, but it’s all up to voters if those levies will continue.

David Borchers is a resident in Holstein. He said he supports renewing the 10-year physical plant and equipment levy because it helps the school district in a variety of ways.

“Getting the kids education, the physical part of it, keeping the buildings up which includes buildings, keeping the transportation up, there’s a lot more transportation as the school districts get larger and more spread out,” Borchers said.

Adam Bisenius is the superintendent in the Galva-Holstein Community School District. The school asked voters to increase the levy from 67 cents to $1.34 per every $1,000 of assessed valuation. He said the levy would help the school district make more improvements in the coming years.

“Some classroom updates to our high school classrooms, facility upgrades, bussing, all of those things come with high price tags and we’re trying to be able to fund those things moving forward,” Bisenius said.

Matt Alexander is the superintendent for the OABCIG Community School District. He said their 10-year levy supplies the school with $850,000 and that goes a long way as classrooms become more dependent on technology.

“Every three to four years, we look at rolling over our Chromebooks, to a new setup and that setup costs $350,000 to $400,000 for a district our size to do that,” Alexander said.

Both school levies are set to expire in 2023 unless they receive approval from a majority of voters.