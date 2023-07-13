SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland counties are considered to be in the top three in the nation for economic development.

Union County, South Dakota, and Dakota County, Nebraska ranked second and third respectively in “America’s Best Counties by Projects Per Capita: The Top 20,” published by Site Selection magazine, according to The Siouxland Initiative. Counties considered were those with at least 10,000 residents.

The article “Heroes of the Heartland” by Ron Starner and Adam Bruns highlights success all over the nation but includes many Midwest counties. The article points out how the Siouxland community regularly performs very well in economic development. The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranked first by Site Selection multiple times (based on yearly data; 2020, 2021, and 2022, for example) for metros with populations less than 200,000.

“The tri-state Siouxland region of Greater Sioux City, Iowa, regularly punches above its weight class in economic development, as evidenced by the Sioux City metro area claiming the No. 1 spot in Site Selection’s annual Tier 3 Top Metros category a record 12 years in a row,” Starner and Burns wrote in the article.

The Siouxland Initiative Board of Directors Chair and Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said that he is proud to see Siouxland’s economic development being recognized.

“We are pleased and proud to receive this recognition as it serves as additional confirmation that our economic development efforts continue to consistently deliver results that place us among the very best in the nation,” Morgan said.

The article quotes, LiteForm Technologies in South Sioux City, Nebraska President and owner Pat Boeshart and Andrew Nilges, economic development director for the City of North Sioux City, who highlight the attributes of Siouxland that lead to economic success.

The Siouxland Initiative President Chris McGowan said that part of the reason the Sioux City metro continually performs in economic development is due to the stability and support.

“Corporate real estate executives and site selection consultants are searching for communities that provide support and stability, along with robust infrastructures, competitive cost structures for utilities, a reliable and educated workforce, outstanding quality of life, and access to both exceptional schools and superior health care. Fortunately, Siouxland continues to deliver on each of these important metrics,” McGowan said.

He also noted the region’s reputation for productivity and strong work ethic was another attribute that helps bring businesses to the area.