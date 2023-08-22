SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than $17 million will be distributed among four Iowa communities, including some in Siouxland.

According to a release from USDA Rural Development, Director Theresa Greenfield announced on Tuesday that the agency will be investing $15,967,000 in loans and $1,124,00 in grants to promote rural economic development, job creation, and health services.

“Rural communities are great places to build a business and raise a family,” said Greenfield, “With the support of the USDA and the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, communities can leverage these investments to create rural jobs and build a stronger healthcare system for rural Iowans.”

The funding is being provided through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.

Corn Belt Power Cooperative received a $1,232,000 loan that will be used for the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas County to increase patient access, allow physicians to provide quality healthcare, and promote economic development in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, the project includes renovating 12 exam rooms, the pharmacy, and reception areas, and there will also be an addition of a 230-square-foot public restroom and reception room.

Hawarden Municipal Utilities received a $124,000 grant to expand a revolving loan fund, according to the release. The funds will be used to stabilize and increase local employment opportunities by providing financing to five businesses through the city.

There are two other projects not in Siouxland. The Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative received a $2,000,000 loan that will allow Sedes Group LLC. to purchase and install equipment for a startup business in Centerville.

The project will incorporate a material flow system, an extruder, a cutter and feeder, a dryer and cooler, and a separator at a facility in Appanoose County.

The release specified that Sedes Group LLC plans to develop animal feed and human-grade consumption products using organic and non-GMO soybeans. Once it is completed, there should be an increase in employment opportunities for residents and promote economic development.

The final project was funded through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Aase Haugen Homes Inc. in Decorah received a $12,735,000 loan on top of a $1 million grant to build a nursing home with assisted living and dementia care unties. The release states that the project will provide updated care facilities to improve critical health services to Winneshiek County and the rural surrounding area.