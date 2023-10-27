SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (8:58 a.m.): Court documents have revealed more information regarding the murder investigation.

Angela Bino courtesy Woodbury County Jail

According to court documents, Angela Bino and Jessica Bino are mother and daughter and live together at the address. They also live with the victim.

At around 7 p.m., Jessica got into an argument with the victim. Angela entered the room and confronted the victim. At some point after, the two assaulted the victim with their fists, court documents state.

After assaulting the victim with their fists, the documents state that Angela also assaulted the victim with a candlestick and a hammer. Meanwhile, Jessica went into the kitchen of the residence, grabbed a knife, and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Documents state that later, at around 11:54 p.m., a witness saw the two women bringing the body of the victim outside to the victim’s vehicle. The documents state that Angela said that they were attempting to put the victim into the trunk of the car.

——————–

PREVIOUS: Two Sioux City women have been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sioux City apartment complex parking lot.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, they received a call on Thursday at around 11:54 p.m. about a woman found dead in a parking lot on the 600 block of Virginia Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported that they found an adult woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Jessica Bino courtesy Woodbury County Jail

After investigating, they learned about an altercation that allegedly happened at one of the apartments on the property where two suspects were found.

Angela Bino, 59, and Jessica Bino, 32, both of Sioux City, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department at 712-270-6440 or by submitting an anonymous tip at 712-258-TIPS.