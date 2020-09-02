2 Sioux City venues to go red for #RedAlertRESTART

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City entertainment venues are going red in solidarity with #RedAlertRESTART.

The Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre will go red on September 1.

The campaign is aiming to bring attention and raise awareness of the RESTART Act.

The Act is currently moving through Congress, which is designed to bring relief to the live entertainment industry around the U.S.

It will extend the Paycheck Protection Program, established to support small businesses in response to COVID-19, for certain businesses, and it establishes a loan program whereby the Small Business Administration (SBA) shall guarantee loan amounts to certain businesses affected by the coronavirus.

According to the We Make Events website, the campaign is to jump-start relief for the live events industry with mass participation.

For more information on the #RedAlertRESTART, go to the We Make Events website.

