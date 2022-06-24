SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two roads will be closed in Sioux City due to city work.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced projects involving the closure of Stone Park Boulevard and South Fairmount Street.

The city is planning to clean and televise the sewers near Stone Park Boulevard and Perry Lane intersection. They will begin the closure on June 27, and the duration of the work is expected to take two days.

A detour will be available on Hamilton Boulevard, W. Clifton Avenue, and Dearborn Boulevard.

Photo Courtesy of the Engineering Divison – Closure and detour for Stone Park Boulevard is shown.

Along with Stone Park Boulevard, South Fairmount Street will be closed starting on June 27. The road will be closed for a week, officials expect. During the closure, crews will replace failed pavement. The area of S. Fairmount Street that meets Gordon Drive will be affected. See the map below for more details.

Photo Courtesy of the Engineering Division – Closure shown of S. Fairmount Street from Gordon Drive to First Street

As always, officials want to remind the public to be cautious, reduce speed in construction areas, and follow traffic laws and signs.