2 Sioux City men arrested on drug charges, trafficking stolen weapon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City men were arrested over the weekend after allegedly carrying drugs and trafficking a stolen weapon.

According to court documents, Sioux City police pulled over a pickup for dark tinted windows in the 900 block of West 7th Street Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers made contact with the driver, Jonathon Sotres-De La O, 19, and the passenger, Criston Nunez-Morris, 20, both of Sioux City. Police later searched the vehicle after finding probable cause, documents say.

Officers found about 28 tablets weighing 11.5 grams of what they determined was ecstasy, 8.5 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale in a backpack on the passenger floorboard. In the backpack, officers found a Glock 43X 9mm and a Berretta 9mm. The Berretta had been reported stolen.

Sotres-De La O and Nunez-Morris were arrested and charged with three counts of failure to traffic a drug tax stamp, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying weapons, and trafficking a stolen firearm. Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $60,000.